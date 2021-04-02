Leicester City and Crystal Palace are in contact with Marseille winger Florian Thauvin, who will be out of contract in the summer.

The former Newcastle man is set to be a free agent at the end of the season when his current deal with Marseille expires.

With only months left on his contract, several clubs are positioning themselves to snap him up on a free transfer in the summer.

Spanish giants Sevilla are in touch with his representatives to understand whether a move to Spain appeals to Thauvin.

And according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Leicester and Crystal Palace have also been in contact with the player over a potential move to England.

Thauvin did not have a great time in the Premier League when he was at Newcastle, but he remains a player in demand in England still.

Leicester and Crystal Palace are in touch with his camp, but nothing concrete has happened and the player remains undecided over his future.

It has also been claimed that there is a real chance that he could still sign a new contract with Marseille and stay at the club.

New Marseille coach Jorge Sampaoli is happy with what he has seen of the player and is not against the idea of keeping him.