Liverpool and Leicester City have joined the race for Tottenham Hotspur target Domenico Berardi, it has been claimed in Italy.

Berardi is among the standout performers in the ongoing European Championship, having registered two assists for his country Italy in their opening two wins.

The winger earned a spot under national coach Roberto Mancini on the back of a stellar campaign with his club Sassuolo in Serie A, in which he scored 17 goals while registering eight assists.

As he continues to shine under the Euro 2020 spotlight, Berardi has drawn admiring glances from abroad as it has emerged Spurs managing director of football Fabio Paratici is keen on bringing him to north London.

And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Tottenham’s Premier League rivals Liverpool and Leicester also have Berardi in their sights.

Berardi is yet to ply his trade outside Italy, but could be handed an opportunity to play top flight football in England this summer with the Foxes, Spurs and Liverpool interested in him.

Spurs are currently on the hunt for a new manager having seen talks break down with multiple candidates in recent weeks, but are continuing their efforts in the transfer market.

Liverpool are in the market for a new midfielder and a forward having already bolstered their defence by roping in Ibrahima Konate, while Leicester are also looking at bringing in a striker.

It remains to be seen whether Sassuolo will receive any concrete offers for Berardi in the coming weeks as his stock continues to grow through his Euro 2020 displays.