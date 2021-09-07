Liverpool legend John Aldridge has pointed to how much Arsenal paid for Ben White as an example to back up his view that the Reds will be able to command a substantial fee if they sell Nathaniel Phillips.

The centre-back is down the pecking order at under boss Jurgen Klopp Liverpool and they were open to selling him in the recently concluded transfer window.

However, no move for Phillips materialised and the Reds ultimately offered him a new long-term contract last week, although he is unlikely to feature heavily under Klopp this term.

Liverpool legend Aldridge feels Phillips has been brilliant for the club, having not let anyone down whenever he was asked to step up and thus deserves a new deal at the club.

“Nat Phillips deserves a new contract at Liverpool, he’s been brilliant”, Aldridge wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“What goes on down the road we’ll have to wait and see, but he hasn’t let anyone down and he deserves a really good contract.”

Aldridge insists that given Arsenal paid £50m for White, Phillips must be worth a substantial fee if Liverpool cash in on him.

“Hopefully the contract stipulates that, when he does move, what sort of price tag he will get.

“You look at Ben White who went to Arsenal for £50m. If he’s worth that, then what’s Nat Phillips worth?

“I know he hasn’t played as many games, but he’s done himself no harm and if he does decide to move then Liverpool will get decent money for him.”

Phillips is yet to feature in any games for Liverpool this season and they could send him out on loan in January in a bid to find him regular game time.