Fixture: Everton vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

West Ham United have named their team to go up against Rafael Benitez’s Everton at Goodison Park in the Premier League this afternoon.

David Moyes’ side headed into the international break on the back of a disappointing 2-1 defeat at home against Brentford and will be looking to return to winning ways on Merseyside.

West Ham won 1-0 on their last visit to Goodison Park last season, with Tomas Soucek scoring the only goal of the game.

Lukasz Fabianski slots into goal for West Ham this afternoon, while at the back Moyes picks Ben Johnson and Aaron Cresswell as full-backs, while Kurt Zouma and Angelo Obgonna are in the middle.

Further up the pitch, West Ham go with Declan Rice and Soucek to control midfield, while also selected by Moyes are Pablo Fornals, Said Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen. Michail Antonio leads the goal threat.

Moyes can shuffle his pack by using his substitutes if necessary this afternoon and has options available including Nikola Vlasic and Manuel Lanzini.

West Ham have picked up eleven points from seven games so far and beating Everton would draw them level with the sixth placed Toffees and fifth placed Manchester United on points.

West Ham United Team vs Everton

Fabianski, Johnson, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Benrahma, Bowen, Antonio

Substitutes: Areola, Baptiste, Dawson, Diop, Masukau, Ashby, Lanzini, Vlasic, Yarmolenko