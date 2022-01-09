A move to Chelsea for Everton full-back Lucas Digne is now looking unlikely, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Digne has fallen out with Everton manager Rafael Benitez and is keen to leave Goodison Park during this month’s transfer window

He has interest from several clubs, including European champions Chelsea, who have spied an opportunity to land an experienced defensive reinforcement.

However, Everton are insistent that they will only let Digne go this month on a permanent sale; they are claimed to be looking for a fee in the region of £30m.

And as such, a move to Chelsea is now claimed to be unlikely for the Frenchman.

Chelsea are looking to bring back Emerson Palmieri from his loan stint at Lyon, but will need to come to terms with the French club to end his spell ahead of time.

Digne has also been linked with newly rich Newcastle United, though it is claimed he is not convinced about the club’s project, while his wage demands concern West Ham.

Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa are also a potential destination for Digne, who does have interest from abroad as well.