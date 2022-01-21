Newcastle United have Liverpool’s Nathaniel Phillips and Tottenham Hotspur’s Joe Rodon on their list of potential centre-back signings this month, according to The Athletic.

Eddie Howe wants two new centre-backs to be signed this month and Newcastle began the new year looking to buy both Sven Botman from Lille and Diego Carlos from Sevilla.

They have abandoned their swoop for Botman, while their chances of signing Carlos appear to be hanging by a thread.

The club do have other options in mind though in the event they have to go further down their list of targets.

Liverpool defender Phillips, who the Reds are ready to sell this month for the right price, is firmly on Newcastle’s radar.

Tottenham’s Rodon is a further option that Newcastle could choose to go in for, as the clock ticks down on the transfer window.

It has been suggested that clubs are putting up the prices for players when Newcastle come calling, while Liverpool and Tottenham could also be reluctant to strengthen future top four rivals.

Phillips and Rodon though could both find the prospect of a move to St James’ Park to be hugely attractive.