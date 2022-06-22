Romelu Lukaku will undergo a medical in Milan next week ahead of completing his loan move to Inter from Chelsea.

A year after Chelsea signed him for a club-record fee of £97.5m, the club have agreed to loan him back to Inter this summer.

The two clubs have reached an agreement over a loan deal that will see the forward return to the San Siro in the coming days.

Chelsea will receive €8m as a loan fee and another €3m in add-ons based on Inter’s performance next season.

But according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter will have to wait longer to get the deal over the line and sign the striker.

The deal between the two clubs could be made official but Lukaku is not scheduled to arrive in Italy until next week.

The forward has been scheduled for a medical with Inter, but not before next Wednesday or Thursday.

Personal terms are in place and Lukaku has agreed to take a pay cut in order to return to the Nerazzurri.

But he will not become an Inter player again until next week when he will undergo medical and sign a contract with the Serie A giants.