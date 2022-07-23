Turkish giants Galatasaray are keeping tabs on Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara, according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

Rangers are set to do business with a Turkish club in the shape of Besiktas as they are closing in on signing left-back Ridvan Yilmaz.

An Ibrox star could potentially be making the opposite journey, to play in the Turkish Super Lig, as Kamara is on Galatasaray’s radar.

The Turkish giants are admirers of the midfielder and are keeping close tabs on his situation at Rangers.

It remains to be seen if Rangers can be tempted to sell Kamara, having already brought in a substantial sum by selling Calvin Bassey to Ajax.

Kamara made 14 appearances in the Europa League last season as Rangers went all the way to the final of the competition.

He is likely to be a key man once again under Giovanni van Bronckhorst in the approaching season if he remains at Ibrox.

Kamara’s contract at Rangers is due to run until the summer of 2025.