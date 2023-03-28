Sunderland star Luke O’Nien has insisted that irrespective of the position he plays in, his primary focus is always on making decisions based on the situation at hand.

The 28-year-old defensive midfielder has featured regularly in Sunderland’s starting line-up this season and has been a key player for the side.

Tony Mowbray has utilised O’Nien as a centre-back several times in the ongoing campaign and deployed the 28-year-old in a left-back role in the last three Championship games.

O’Nien revealed that he has not changed much in preparation to feature in his new role and pointed out that positioning and decision-making are key parts of playing in any role.

The Sunderland star explained that his sole focus is on taking decisions according to the requirements of the situation and stressed the importance of reading the game to perform his basic duties.

When asked about a change of preparation for his new position, O’Nien told the Sunderland Echo: “Not too much.

“If you take every moment in isolation you have to make decisions and it’s all about decision-making and where you position yourself.

“It’s the same in midfield as at left-back, you have to position yourself differently because you are in different parts of the pitch, but the overall detail is still the same.

“I have to read how the game is unfolding, close down, win the ball and be good on the ball.

“Whatever position I’m playing I just see it like what’s the next decision, trying to stay present and read what’s going on in front of me.”

The 28-year-old has featured a total of 37 times for Sunderland in all competitions this season and has scored two goals while receiving seven cautions.