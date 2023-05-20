Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers are interested in signing AFC Wimbledon goalkeeper Nik Tzanev, who is poised to leave the club this summer, according to the South London Press.

The 26-year-old has been manager Johnnie Jackson’s first-choice goalkeeper this season, finishing the season with 39 League Two appearances in which he managed 13 clean sheets.

His performances have earned him the attention of a club that are two tiers ahead of them and have just missed out on the opportunity to secure a playoff spot.

Manager Jon Dahl Tomasson has started preparing for the summer transfer window and has put the 26-year-old on his shortlist.

In the event Blackburn end up signing Tzanev, the goalkeeper would compete with Aynsley Pears for the number one spot next season.

Wimbledon, who narrowly avoided relegation this season, are aware they could lose Tzanev from their plans.

They are now showing interest in Brentford goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe, who has just finished his loan spell at Bristol Rovers.

He spent the first half of the season in League Two with Crawley Town and could add his experience to Wimbledon’s campaign next season.