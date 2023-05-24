Aston Villa lead the race to sign Leicester City star Harvey Barnes as the Foxes face the prospect of an exodus in the summer irrespective of whether they survive, according to the Independent.

Leicester face an uphill battle to survive in the Premier League as they go into the final day knowing they need to win and hope that Everton cannot beat Bournemouth at Goodison Park.

The Foxes are looking at a summer of change, regardless of whether they stay up, and their top players are being eyed.

Barnes is considered to be one among the best and brightest and it is claimed that Aston Villa currently lead the race to snap him up.

Unai Emery will be backed in the summer and he is interested in Barnes.

Barnes, who has a contract that runs until the summer of 2025, is also a target for West Ham.

However, with a strong package being put on the table, Villa Park looks the most likely destination for Barnes in the summer.

It is also suggested that being able to stay in the area in the event of joining Villa could appeal.

Barnes has featured in 39 games overall for Leicester City this season scoring 12 goals and setting up three more for his team-mates.