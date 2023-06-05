Aberdeen star Ross McCrorie is scheduled to undergo a medical at Ashton Gate on Tuesday before penning a deal with Bristol City, according to the Scottish Sun.

The 25-year-old defensive midfielder joined Aberdeen on a permanent basis from Rangers in 2021 following a loan spell with the Dons in the previous season.

McCrorie has been a standout performer for Aberdeen in recent seasons and has been a key part of the squad.

His ability to play in several positions caught the eye of Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson and he is keen to add him to his squad.

Several Championship clubs, including West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City, are interested in securing his signature, but Bristol City are set to beat them in the race.

The Robins negotiated a deal worth £2m for McCrorie with Aberdeen at the weekend and the Scottish club will receive a sell-on fee in the event of a future sale of the player.

It has been claimed that McCrorie flew south of the border today to have a discussion with Bristol City.

And he is set to undergo a medical on Tuesday at Ashton Gate before putting pen to paper.

McCrorie has previous experience in English football, having played for Portsmouth in League One during the 2019/20 season.