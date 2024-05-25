Celtic will get stronger next season, former Bhoys forward Shaun Maloney insists, after Brendan Rodgers’ side scooped the Scottish Cup.

It was a cagey and often tactical game at Hampden Park between Celtic and Rangers as they battled to win the Scottish Cup trophy.

As the minutes ticked by it appeared that extra-time would be needed to separate the two teams, but substitute Adam Idah had other ideas.

Idah reacted quickest when a shot was parried out by Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland and grabbed what proved to be a 90th minute winner.

Celtic now end the season having won both the Scottish Cup and the Scottish Premiership title and Maloney feels it is a great base to kick on from.

He is sure that with the extra cash coming Celtic’s way from the Champions League they will only get stronger.

“I think Celtic will get stronger. Winning the league, the revenue that will bring in terms of the Champions League”, Maloney said on BBC Scotland.

“They have to get stronger and I have no doubt they will.”

The former Bhoy is also pleased for Rodgers, who he thinks made a difficult decision when returning to the club.

“The number of trophies, it’s incredible what the players are doing.

“For Brendan Rodgers, what a moment. It’s was hard enough for him to come back. He must be absolutely delighted.”

Rodgers will now plot how to improve Celtic’s squad over the course of the summer transfer window, with adding a goalkeeper to replace the retiring Joe Hart a big priority.