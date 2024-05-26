Former Leeds United coach Mark Jackson ‘could be tempted’ back to England this summer despite enjoying huge success in Australia’s A League, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Jackson was on the books as a coach at Leeds from 2015 until leaving in late 2022 to fulfil his manager ambitions; at the time he was serving as a first team coach under boss Jesse Marsch.

The 46-year-old had a brief spell at MK Dons before being sacked, but is now rebuilding in Australia.

Jackson has enjoyed big success in charge of the Central Coast Mariners, winning both the A League title and the AFC Cup, Asia’s equivalent of the Europa League.

Despite succeeding in Australia though, Jackson could be tempted back to England.

It is suggested if the right offer comes in then he will agree to return.

Central Coast Mariners have qualified for the Asian Champions League, but Jackson would be prepared to walk away if the offer is right.

A former Leeds player and coach, Jackson will be keeping a close eye on events at Wembley this afternoon as the Whites take on Southampton in the playoff final.