Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has spoken to Jadon Sancho and communicated his belief that a transfer will happen, it has been claimed in Norway.

Sancho has remained the Red Devils’ primary transfer target despite Borussia Dortmund insisting that the player will not be sold in the ongoing transfer window.

The two clubs have continued to remain in contact, albeit through intermediaries, but Manchester United have grown frustrated with the slow nature of the talks.

The Premier League giants are still not willing to meet Dortmund’s asking price of €120m while the Bundesliga outfit are not prepared to let go of Sancho unless their valuation is met.

As the saga drags on with the clubs yet to reach an agreement, Manchester United boss Solskjaer has held further talks with Sancho.

The Norwegian tactician has, according to Norwegian daily Dagbladet, communicated his view that a transfer will happen.

Solskjaer is confident that an agreement between the two clubs will be found, while Sancho has previously expressed his interest in moving to Old Trafford.

Despite Sancho’s future remaining unclear, he featured in Borussia Dortmund’s 5-0 win over Duisburg the German Cup, scoring and assisting a goal each.