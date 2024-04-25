Bayern Munich would be prepared to sell Manchester United-linked centre-back Dayot Upamecano if they manage to sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah.

The German giants are looking to bring in defensive reinforcements in the next summer transfer window.

Tah, who played a leading role in Leverkusen’s Bundesliga win this season, is their top target ahead of next season.

The Bavarians are interested in getting their hands on the Leverkusen centre-back but they would need to sell a defender as well.

According to German daily Bild, Upamecano is a player the club would be prepared to sacrifice if Tah is signed.

The Frenchman is rated highly but he is no longer a certainty in the starting eleven for Bayern Munich.

Eric Dier has replaced him in the team and his future at the club is now under the scanner ahead of the summer.

Manchester United are amongst the clubs who could be interested if Bayern Munich decide to sell Upamecano.

However, his departure would only become a possibility if Bayern Munich manage to sign Tah.