Arne Slot could also take a coach he has worked with for less than six months to Liverpool with him as part of his backroom team.

The Feyenoord coach is the man that Liverpool now want to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Anfield and they are in talks with the Dutch giants.

Slot wants to make sure he takes allies with him to Merseyside and Sipke Hulshoff and Ruben Peeters look poised to make the journey.

However, according to Dutch outlet 1908.nl, ‘there is slight movement around newcomer Etienne Reijnen’.

The 37-year-old coach only joined Slot’s backroom team at Feyenoord in November last year.

The coach has convinced enough to push himself right into the reckoning when a new boss is chosen.

Reijnen appears to have already made an impression on Slot in the short time the two have worked together as coaches and could now be in line to follow him to Liverpool.

Slot played alongside Reijnen for a period at Zwolle.

With Jurgen Klopp’s backroom team mostly moving on with him at the end of the season, Liverpool need Slot to repopulate a number of key positions.