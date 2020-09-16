West Ham United are interested in Fiorentina left-back Cristiano Biraghi, as they aim to strengthen before the window closes, according to The Athletic.

David Moyes is looking to make additions and wants to strengthen his defensive options as he bids to keep the Hammers clear of trouble in the Premier League.

West Ham sold promising talent Grady Diangana to West Brom to fund moves to bring in defenders and they now have Fiorentina man Biraghi in their sights.

The 28-year-old left-back spent last season playing under Antonio Conte while on loan at Inter.

Conte regularly trusted Biraghi and often played him as a left-sided midfielder, handing the loanee 37 appearances across all competitions.

He has now returned to Fiorentina and West Ham boss Moyes is eyeing him as a potential signing.

Biraghi is under contract at Fiorentina for a further two years and it remains to be seen how much West Ham might have to fork out to take him to the London Stadium.

He has been capped by Italy at international level, turning out for his country on eight occasions.