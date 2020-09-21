RB Leipzig played an ace card to beat off competition from Leeds United and tempt Dinamo Zagreb starlet Josko Gvardiol to Germany.

Leeds have been making intense efforts to win the race for the highly rated 18-year-old defender and slapped in a bid of €22m plus 20 per cent of any future sale.

The proposal was better than the €15m put on the table by RB Leipzig, but it has been claimed in Croatia that Gvardiol is Germany bound.

RB Leipzig have adjusted their offer to bring it up to a value of €19m and, according to Croatian outlet tportal.hr, the Germans had an ace to play in the chase.

It is claimed that Gvardiol’s fellow Croatian and former Dinamo Zagreb star Dani Olmo invited the defender to join RB Leipzig.

Olmo’s presence at RB Leipzig could make it easier for Gvardiol to adapt to the move.

And Gvardiol, who shared the dressing room at Dinamo Zagreb with Olmo, also feels that joining the Bundesliga side represents the best next step in his development.

He is expected to put pen to paper to a five-year contract at RB Leipzig, with Leeds missing out on him.