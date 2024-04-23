Former Leeds United star Jon Newsome has admitted that he was left baffled by Ilian Meslier’s performance in the Whites’ 4-3 win over Middlesbrough on Monday evening.

Goals from Crysencio Summerville (two), Patrick Bamford and Willy Gnonto were good enough to earn Leeds all three points from a seven-goal thriller at the Riverside Stadium.

It was Leeds’ first win following a three-game run without a victory and it moved them up to second in the Championship standings.

However, Boro gave them a real scare towards the end and Newsome admitted that there was cause for concern as Meslier was having a bad game between the sticks for Leeds.

He pointed out that other than two obvious errors from him that led to Boro scoring, the French goalkeeper was shaky throughout the game and it was evidence that the defence and the other Whites’ players were nervous with his performance.

Newsome said on BBC Radio Leeds: “We all were [concerned] with calamity Joe between the sticks.

“Ilian Meslier was a bit of a head-scratcher for me tonight.

“Not just the two goals, but balls coming into the box, he was diving, chucking himself around and not commanding his area in any shape or form.

“You could see that leaking into that back four and the players and anybody would be anxious watching that.”

Leeds will hope that Meslier shakes off this poor performance ahead of their trip to QPR on Friday night.

It had been thought last summer he would depart Elland Road, with the club bringing in Karl Darlow, but Meslier stayed and has played regularly.