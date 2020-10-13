Arsene Wenger has urged Arsenal to find a way to involve Mesut Ozil again this season as he is too good a player to just waste away on the fringes.

Mikel Arteta has made it clear through his actions that Ozil is not part of his plans going forward despite the German being the highest-paid player at Arsenal.

Ozil has not played since last season resumed in the summer and has not been part of the squad in the present campaign.

His name was also missing from Arsenal’s Europa League squad and many feel he has played his last game for the club ahead of the end of his contract next summer.

Wenger signed Ozil for a club-record deal in 2013 and the legendary former Arsenal manager believes it is waste of his talent if the German spends the rest of his time at the club on the fringes of the squad.

He conceded that the way modern football has progressed, players of Ozil’s ilk have been made more or less redundant, but the Frenchman believes Arsenal need to acknowledge his talents and find a way to use him again this season.

Wenger told the BBC: “I feel it is a waste for him.

“Firstly because he’s in the years where a player of his talent can produce the most.

“And it’s a waste for the club as well because he’s a super talent, a creative talent that in the final third can create that killer pass.

“The way football is going at the moment it’s quick counter-pressing, quick transitions and everybody plays the same.

“It’s kicked out players like Ozil.

“Although let’s not forget who this guy is.

“A world champion who has played at Real Madrid.

“He’s been the record player of assists, so you have to find a way to get him involved again.”

It remains to be seen whether public support from Wenger does anything to change Arteta’s mind about bringing Ozil back into the Arsenal squad.