Olympiacos sporting director Darko Kovacevic has admitted he would not sell Arsenal target Dusan Vlahovic if he was at Juventus.

Juventus are claimed to be open to letting Vlahovic go this summer for the right price, amid interest from Arsenal.

The Gunners are long-time admirers of the Serbian striker and Mikel Arteta is expected to look to add a goalscorer to his squad in the summer transfer window.

Kovacevic, a former Juventus player who is now the sporting director at Olympiacos, is clear though that selling Vlahovic is a bad idea and something he would not do if the decision was his to make.

He insists that Vlahovic is amongst the best strikers currently playing the game.

“If it were only up to me, I would never sell him”, Kovacevic told Italian outlet TuttoJuve.

“He is a top level striker, amongst the best in circulation.

“But evaluations in football are not made by one person and we must take into account, in general, many factors.”

If Juventus do open up to selling Vlahovic in the summer then there could be a host of clubs jostling for the hitman’s signature.

Vlahovic moved to Italy from Partizan Belgrade in 2018 and has plied his trade in Serie A ever since.