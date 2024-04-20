Juventus will seriously think about selling Dusan Vlahovic to Arsenal if the Gunners are willing to meet the player’s price tag and salary demands.

Arsenal are widely expected to be in the market for a top striker when the summer transfer window opens for business.

A host of players have been linked with Mikel Arteta’s men and they are known to be admirers of Vlahovic.

Juventus are aware that Arsenal continue to be linked with the striker and, according to Turin-based daily Tuttosport, could do business.

If Arsenal are willing to meet Vlahovic’s asking price of €60m and cover his salary of €12m, meaning no payoff from Juventus to take a lower salary, then Juventus will seriously consider selling.

Juventus would look closely at who they can have in the side to replace Vlahovic.

The Gunners will have noted Vlahovic’s good goalscoring form for Juventus this season, with 17 goals scored in 31 outings.

Vlahovic struck in Juventus’ 2-2 draw in Serie A with Cagliari on Friday night, a game in which the third placed Bianconeri came from 2-0 down to claim a share of the spoils.