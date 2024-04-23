Bruno Guimaraes’ future at Newcastle United will only be decided after the Copa America amidst interest from Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti.

The Brazilian midfielder has been heavily linked with a move away from Newcastle in the summer transfer window.

Newcastle are growing confident of holding on to the player for at least one more season but no decision has been made.

He is wanted amongst the top Premier League clubs where Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool are considering snaring him away from Newcastle.

It has been claimed a decision on the midfielder’s future will be made later in the summer window.

Guimaraes wants to focus on Brazil’s Copa America campaign and will only decide his future after the summer tournament.

The Brazilian has a £100m release clause in his Newcastle contract but so far, no club are yet to show an interest in paying that figure.

He also has suitors outside England where Paris Saint-Germain are interested in taking him to France.