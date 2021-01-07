West Ham striker Sebastien Haller is likely to travel to Amsterdam today as he edges closer to a permanent move to Ajax this month, according to The Athletic.

It emerged today that Ajax are in talks with West Ham to sign the Ivorian, who has struggled to make an impact in England since joining the club in 2019.

The two clubs are still in negotiations and they are close to agreeing on a deal that would see West Ham pocket a fee of €22.5m from his departure.

And it has been claimed that the deal is close to being agreed as Ajax have already lined up a medical for Haller.

The forward is likely to travel to Amsterdam today for the medical checks ahead of his move to the Dutch giants.

With the talks moving rapidly towards a swift conclusion and the forward is closing in on ending his disappointing spell at the London Stadium.

West Ham are only set to pocket half of the €45m fee they paid to sign him from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2019.

But the club have been keen to move him on as Haller has not settled in England and has looked devoid of confidence this season.

The forward has scored just ten goals in 48 Premier League appearances for the Hammers.

Once the deal is complete the Ivorian will reunite with Ajax coach Erik ten Hag who coached him at FC Utrecht.