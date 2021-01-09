Manchester United have looked closely at Norwich City defender Max Aarons, but are unlikely to make a move for him as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants a more experienced full-back option, according to The Athletic.

The 21-year-old defender has been on the radar of several Premier League clubs and he was heavily linked with a move away last summer following Norwich’s relegation from the top flight.

The Canaries have managed to hold on to the player, but could be tested with bids for him during this month’s transfer window.

Manchester United are in the market for a right-back as Solskjaer wants more competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s spot in the team.

The Premier League giants have looked at Aarons as an option, scouting him, but it has been claimed that they are unlikely to try and sign him from Norwich.

The Manchester United scouts have been impressed with what they have seen of the 21-year-old, but he is not the profile of player the club want.

Solskjaer wants a ready-made and experienced option who can be ready to challenge Wan-Bissaka for the right-back position immediately.

They explored a deal to sign Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid before the FA handed out a ten-week ban to the player for betting offences.