Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge has stressed the need for Thiago Alcantara to start for the Reds against Manchester United this weekend.

Premier League title rivals Liverpool and Manchester United are scheduled to lock horns in a top of the table clash at Anfield in the Premier League this Sunday.

The Red Devils have forced their way into the title mix, taking advantage of Liverpool’s recent slump in form.

Reflecting on the Reds’ recent form, Anfield great Aldridge explained that Jurgen Klopp’s men have not been up to the standard when it comes to the final ball in their last few games.

While Aldridge is aware of Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s importance in providing the final pass, he believes there is no better player in the team to provide those balls than Thiago and stressed the need for the Spaniard to start on Sunday.

“The final ball has not been up to our standard in the last few games and that’s what has been letting us down a little bit after we’ve got behind the defence and are looking to pick someone out“, Aldridge wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“I must underline though, it’s really hard when a team has 10 men behind the ball to do that but you’ve got to see where the ball needs to go and there are ways like the ball into areas at the back post.

“Of course, team selection is up to the manager but when you’re thinking about the final ball and picking people out in the 18-yard box.

“Andy Robertson and Alexander-Arnold have been magnificent for the last few years.

“And from midfield, there is no better player to see that pass than Thiago.

“That’s his forte.

“Whoever the manager plays in there we don’t know as he’s got a lot of options, but at the moment he is the one that’ll see that killer pass more than anyone.“

Thiago made his first start after returning from a knee injury against Southampton this month and Liverpool will be hoping that he can help them beat the Red Devils this weekend.