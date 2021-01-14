Everton director of football Marcel Brands has admitted that the Toffees are not currently looking to make additions during this month’s transfer window.

Brands was lauded for his work at Goodison Park over the course of the last transfer window as he landed the targets identified by boss Carlo Ancelotti.

However, Everton ended the transfer window having failed to offload a number of players they had aimed to shed and Brands admits that will be the focus this month.

He told the club’s annual shareholder meeting: “We are still working to offload some players for new challenges in their careers.”

Brands also admits that as things stand Everton are not planning to make any new signings; they have been linked with a host of players, including Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira.

“We don’t expect to sign new players in this window.

“In previous years we only signed youngster Jarrad Branthwaite, from Carlisle, in the January window”, he added.

It remains to be seen if Everton might change their view on making signings this month or are forced into the transfer market due to injuries.

Ancelotti currently has the Toffees sitting a lofty fifth in the Premier League and just one point off champions and second placed Liverpool.