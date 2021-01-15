Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain are unable to match Tottenham Hotspur’s valuation of midfielder Dele Alli, it has been claimed in France.

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino has marked Alli, his former charge at Tottenham, as a priority target in the ongoing transfer window.

The Parisians are keen on taking the 24-year-old on loan to France as he has struggled to find regular game time under Spurs boss Jose Mourinho this season.

However, Spurs are not willing to play ball on PSG’s terms and are only prepared to part ways with Alli on a permanent basis for the right price.

And according to French outlet ParisFans, PSG are far apart from sealing a deal with Spurs, who have put a €40m valuation on the midfielder.

The north London giants are open to receiving the transfer fee in instalments, but PSG are unable to match their asking price at present.

Pochettino’s side would need to offload players first before swooping for Alli in order to balance the books, which in the current market is looking unlikely.

It has been claimed that Alli is open to moving to the Parc des Princes and reuniting with former boss Pochettino, under whom he played for more than four years at Tottenham.

Spurs remain unsure about letting Alli go at the same time as Giovani Lo Celso is injured.