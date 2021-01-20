Marseille coach Andre Villas-Boas has revealed that Aston Villa’s offer for midfielder Morgan Sanson is a low one and has been rejected.

Sanson has been tipped to make the move to Villa Park before the transfer window closes as Marseille are ready to sell for the right price and the midfielder is prepared to join the Premier League side.

However, whether the move will happen is now unclear with Villas-Boas indicating that Aston Villa have not met the club’s expectations with the bid they have put forward.

He told Telefoot following his side’s loss against Lens, in which Sanson clocked the full 90 minutes: “We received a very small offer from Aston Villa, which was turned down immediately.

“He is with us and he is focused.

“He had a very good match tonight with the aspect of his efforts.”

The clock is ticking on the January transfer window and Aston Villa still look to have work to do if they are to be able to sign Sanson from Marseille this month.

Villas-Boas’ side lost 1-0 at home against Lens in Ligue 1 on Wednesday evening.

His side sit sixth in the Ligue 1 standings and have failed to win in their last three league outings, while they also lost in the French Super Cup against Paris Saint-Germain.