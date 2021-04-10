Fixture: Liverpool vs Aston Villa

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK

Liverpool have officially revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to entertain Dean Smith’s Aston Villa outfit in the Premier League at Anfield this afternoon.

The Reds went down to defeat at Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash in midweek and will be looking to make sure they return to winning ways this afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp’s side sit in seventh spot in the league and are three points off fourth placed West Ham United and two behind fifth placed Chelsea.

Liverpool have not won a league game at Anfield in 2021, suffering a dreadful run of form at the ground that used to be their fortress and Klopp will be desperate for them to turn that around this afternoon.

Alisson slots into goal for Liverpool today, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson operate as full-backs. In central defence Liverpool play Ozan Kabak and Nathaniel Phillips.

Midfield sees Klopp deploy Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum and James Milner, while up top to lead the line he selects Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Klopp has a host of options on the bench if needed, including Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita.

Liverpool Team vs Aston Villa

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Kabak, Robertson, Fabinho, Milner, Wijnaldum, Salah, Jota, Firmino

Substitutes: Adrian, Thiago, Keita, Mane, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, Davies, R Williams