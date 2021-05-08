Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore feels that his side left everything out on the pitch at Pride Park, as a 3-3 draw with Derby County condemned them to relegation to League One.

The Championship clash swung from one way to the other on Saturday afternoon, while Rotherham United were in action away at Cardiff City trying to secure victory and stay up.

Sheffield Wednesday took the lead in first half stoppage time, but a Derby double in the 49th and 54th minutes stung the visitors.

Moore’s men rallied and surged to 3-2 up by the 70th minute mark, but a late Derby penalty ensured it ended 3-3 and sent the Owls down, while the Rams survived, helped by Cardiff’s draw with Rotherham.

The Sheffield Wednesday boss insists he cannot fault his side’s effort at Derby and admits there is little he can say to comfort them following their relegation to the third tier.

“Individually, they will be asking themselves questions in there, replaying the game in their minds, there is very little you can say to console them”, Moore told Sky Sports post match.

“They left everything out there today.”

Questions will be asked of which players Sheffield Wednesday will keep heading into next season, but Moore feels now is not the right time to discuss it.

“The players feel low as you can imagine, you could feel the emotion out there and we face the reality of what it is.

“I have one head on me today, I’ll have a different one tomorrow when it comes to moving forward and implementing the things we want to at the club.

“It would be really wrong for me to speak here about futures.

“I have got meetings booked and scheduled in, we’ll have those first and then let the supporters know”, Moore added.

Sheffield Wednesday will now focus on reshaping their squad over the summer as they bid to bounce back to the Championship at the first time of asking.