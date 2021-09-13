Tottenham Hotspur are optimistic Steven Bergwijn will be available for selection when they host Chelsea in a Premier League clash on Sunday, according to football.london’s Alasdair Gold.

After a strong start to their top flight campaign under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo, Spurs fell to their first league defeat this season away at Crystal Palace at the weekend with the home team scoring three goals without reply.

Tottenham went to Selhurst Park with a depleted squad, with the likes of Heung-Min Son and Bergwijn missing out through injury, while Cristian Romero, Giovani Lo Celso and Davinson Sanchez are currently training in Croatia.

Spurs return to Premier League action on Sunday in a London derby as they welcome high-flying Chelsea to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

And as it stands the north London giants are optimistic Bergwijn will recover in time and be in contention for a spot in the matchday squad against the Blues.

Following a few months of uncertainty around his future, Bergwijn has had a solid start to the new top flight campaign, earning a spot in the starting eleven whenever he has been fit.

Even though Spurs could soon receive an injury boost with Bergwijn’s situation, both Son along with Eric Dier, who picked up an injury against Crystal Palace are struggling to be fit for the Chelsea clash.

It remains to be seen which players Nuno will be able to call up on come Sunday when they take on the reigning European champions.