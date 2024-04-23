Liverpool would have to pay a little over half of what Tottenham Hotspur were asked to fork out for Feyenoord coach Arne Slot last summer, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Feyenoord coach has emerged as one of the strongest contenders to become the next Liverpool manager.

The Reds have carried out due diligence on the Dutchman and have been left impressed by the work he has carried out at Feyenoord.

Tottenham also wanted Sot last summer but Feyenoord demanded €20m in compensation and the Dutchman ultimately rejected the move.

However, it has been claimed that Liverpool would not have to pay such a figure for him this time around.

It has been suggested that the compensation for Slot, and key backroom staff, this year would be around the €10m plus figure.

A deal is not done yet and Liverpool are insistent that they are also looking at other candidates for their managerial position.

However, Slot is now being seen as the favourite to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool in the summer.

The Dutchman is also wanted at several other clubs with Bayern Munich said to be aggressively going for him.