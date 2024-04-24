Richard Keys believes Liverpool should get Ange Postecoglou from Tottenham Hotspur and revealed that the ‘figures do make sense’.

Liverpool are pushing to bring in Arne Slot from Feyenoord to succeed Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield dugout.

The Reds’ choice has surprised many, with Slot never having played or managed outside the Netherlands and having won the Eredivisie title just once.

Postecoglou had been touted as an option, not least due to having been a Liverpool fan growing up, combined with his high octane style of football.

It had been suggested though that getting him out of Tottenham would be tough, but Keys insists his information is that would not be the case.

Keys believes the ‘figures do make sense’ and Liverpool could go and get Postecoglou.

He said on beIN SPORTS: “I’d go for Postecoglou.

“The reason I say that is, initially I thought it would take too much to get him out, then I was told that because he wasn’t first choice, his salary’s not great and the buy-out not very big.

“That would be my preferred choice. I think he’d be terrific at Anfield.

“I just didn’t think it would be possible because I couldn’t see [Daniel] Levy letting him go, but I’m told the figures do make sense.”

Liverpool now look down the road with their swoop to try to get Slot and are in talks with Feyenoord to agree on a compensation package.

As such, a move for Postecoglou looks to be off the table for the Reds.