Juventus have now had new contact with all parties to try to anticipate the competition for Tottenham Hotspur target Albert Gudmundsson.

The Iceland international has shone brightly at Genoa and, despite the club working hard to keep him in the winter transfer window, he is expected to be sold in the summer.

Gudmundsson is a target for Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham, while Inter are also interested in the attacker.

Juventus though are determined to win the race and, according to Italian daily Tuttosport, they want to anticipate the competition.

They have had recent contact with all parties as they try to put themselves in pole position.

New contacts have been made as Juventus work hard to grab a player they expect to be in demand.

Gudmundsson has netted 15 goals across all competitions for Genoa so far in the current campaign.

He struck against Juventus in a 1-1 draw in December and made an impression on the Bianconeri.