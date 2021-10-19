A host of Newcastle United fans have reacted to former Roma coach Paulo Fonseca becoming the bookmakers’ favourite to take over at St James’ Park, with the Portuguese appearing to be well received.

Fonseca departed Roma at the end of last season as the Giallorossi chose to go in a different direction with Jose Mourinho.

He held talks with Tottenham Hotspur over the summer, but saw Spurs pull out and appoint ex-Wolves boss Nuno as their new manager; Fonseca claimed that Spurs wanted a more defensive minded manager following Fabio Paratici’s appointment as football managing director.

Now Fonseca is tipped to be a candidate to take over at Newcastle and for Scott, he is the best the club can currently land and will play the attacking football the fans crave.

Ryan also thinks that Fonseca would bring attacking football to St. James’ Park, but he feels Eddie Howe should be considered too due to his Premier League experience.

Luis Campos has been linked with potentially becoming Newcastle sporting director and Tom Hawkins thinks that if he is arriving then it is a bigger coup than appointing Fonseca.

Jack insists he can see Fonseca taking over and thinks he ticks the boxes needed, but Tom is of the view that the Portuguese would be better arriving in the summer, indicating he may not be what is needed in the present.

Fonseca led Roma to a finish of seventh in Serie A last season, with the Giallorossi scoring 68 goals from their 38 games.

Paulo Fonseca the best manger we can get right now play attacking football not shit football better 1 we can get plz make this happen #nufc @NUFC @jamiereuben @ghodoussi @PIF_en — scottjwatson (@scottjwatson94) October 19, 2021

Fonseca for attacking entertaining football or howe because he knows the Premier league. Hopefully one of them #nufc — Ryan Anthony Moseley (@RyanMoseleynufc) October 19, 2021

If we have managed to get Campos that’s arguably a much bigger deal than even getting Fonseca #NUFC — Tom Hawkins (@THawks1980) October 19, 2021

Paulo Fonseca i can really see happening. Upcoming manager✅

Attacking manager ✅

not a big name in Europe yet #Nufc #NUFCTakeover — Jack #BruceOut (@JackLaadYT) October 19, 2021

Here’s what I take from this – He sounds exactly like the sort of manager #NUFC fans would want… From next season. Right now I’m not sure if this kind of style (with the players we have) would help us out of the relegation battle we’re in. But anyone is better than Bruce. — Tom (@tjs2917) October 19, 2021