 

Fonseca departed Roma at the end of last season as the Giallorossi chose to go in a different direction with Jose Mourinho.

 

He held talks with Tottenham Hotspur over the summer, but saw Spurs pull out and appoint ex-Wolves boss Nuno as their new manager; Fonseca claimed that Spurs wanted a more defensive minded manager following Fabio Paratici’s appointment as football managing director.

 

 

Now Fonseca is tipped to be a candidate to take over at Newcastle and for Scott, he is the best the club can currently land and will play the attacking football the fans crave.

 

Ryan also thinks that Fonseca would bring attacking football to St. James’ Park, but he feels Eddie Howe should be considered too due to his Premier League experience.

 

 

Luis Campos has been linked with potentially becoming Newcastle sporting director and Tom Hawkins thinks that if he is arriving then it is a bigger coup than appointing Fonseca.

 

Jack insists he can see Fonseca taking over and thinks he ticks the boxes needed, but Tom is of the view that the Portuguese would be better arriving in the summer, indicating he may not be what is needed in the present.

 

Fonseca led Roma to a finish of seventh in Serie A last season, with the Giallorossi scoring 68 goals from their 38 games.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 