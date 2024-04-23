Manchester United are not close to agreeing a compensation package with Newcastle United for sporting director Dan Ashworth, with the amount they have offered the Magpies emerging, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Ashworth wants to leave St James’ Park to join Sir Jim Ratcliffe at Manchester United and has been placed on gardening leave by Newcastle.

Newcastle will only release Ashworth before it runs out in 2025 if a compensation figure they find acceptable is agreed.

It had been claimed that Manchester United were close to agreeing a compensation figure of £12m for Ashworth.

That though is wide of the mark, with Manchester United not close to getting Ashworth early.

The Red Devils have offered just £2m to Newcastle to take Ashworth to Old Trafford before his gardening leave ends.

Newcastle are digging in and are unwilling to agree to the sum on offer.

With the summer transfer window now quickly approaching, the ball is firmly in Manchester United’s court to get a deal done for Ashworth with Newcastle.