Fixture: Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Eddie Howe has picked his Newcastle United team to take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park this evening.

Howe takes his Magpies side south for the Premier League encounter sitting in sixth spot in the league standings and putting in a strong tilt to secure European football for next term.

However, Newcastle face a Palace side that have recorded back to back wins, including a 5-2 thrashing of West Ham last time out.

The earlier meeting between the two sides this season, in October, saw Newcastle run out 4-0 winners.

Martin Dubravka is between the sticks for Newcastle, while at the back Howe picks Jacob Murphy, Emil Krafth, Fabian Schar and Dan Burn.

In midfield, Newcastle field Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff and Elliot Anderson, while Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes support Alexander Isak.

Howe can turn to his bench if changes are needed and his options include Lewis Hall and Callum Wilson.

Newcastle United Team vs Crystal Palace

Dubravka; Murphy, Krafth, Schar, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Anderson; Gordon, Isak, Barnes

Substitutes: Karius, Dummett, Wilson, Ritchie, Hall, Livramento, White, A Murphy, Parkinson