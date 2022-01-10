Ryan Giles is unlikely to join Swansea City, despite strong interest, due to his connection with Cardiff City, who he could still rejoin on loan, according to talkSPORT.

The midfielder has headed back to Premier League side Wolves following a successful loan spell at Cardiff during the first half of the season.

He has substantial interest from the Championship, where Swansea, Hull and QPR are all keen to land him for the second half of the campaign.

Swansea have strong interest in Giles, but it is suggested that he is unlikely to make the move at this stage, given his connection with Cardiff.

It is claimed that a return to Cardiff is a possibility, with the added attraction of facing Liverpool in the FA Cup fourth round.

The 21-year-old clocked up 21 appearances in the Championship for Cardiff during his stint this season and provided an impressive nine assists for his team-mates.

Giles came up against suitors Swansea in October and was on the end of a 3-0 drubbing; he played the full 90 minutes for Cardiff.

He also faced Hull and QPR, allowing both sides to get an up close look at his talents.