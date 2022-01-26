Lyon have officially dismissed suggestions that they have agreed on a deal to sell Bruno Guimaraes to Newcastle United this month.

It emerged earlier today that Newcastle have made headway in negotiations to sign the 24-year-old midfielder from Lyon ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.

It was claimed that a deal worth €40m has been agreed upon between Newcastle and Lyon and he will undergo his medical checks in South America.

However, Lyon have come out and dismissed those claims and insisted that they have not agreed any deal to sell the Brazilian to Newcastle this month.

The club released a statement through their official Twitter feed which read: “Olympique Lyonnais categorically denies the false information spread by the media who are reporting an agreement between Newcastle and OL for the transfer of Brazil international midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.”

Lyon have made a forceful statement, insisting that they have not agreed to sell the Brazilian to Newcastle.

There are suggestions that a final agreement has not been reached as Newcastle are yet to work out a payment structure with Lyon.

Newcastle will hope that they will be able to resolve the differences with Lyon and sign Guimaraes in the coming days.

However, the development could give clubs such as Arsenal and Tottenham hope of reviving their interest in the midfielder.