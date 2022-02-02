Newcastle United registered a bid with Manchester United for Donny van de Beek, who joined Everton on deadline day, according to The Athletic.

The 24-year-old midfielder moved to Everton on loan for the rest of the season on the final day of the recently-concluded winter transfer window.

The Dutchman had an offer from Crystal Palace as well on deadline day but he decided to opt for a move to Merseyside to play under Frank Lampard.

New Everton manager Lampard extensively spoke to the player to convince him to move to Goodison Park with him at the start of his reign.

But it has been claimed that even Newcastle were interested and they even tabled a bid with Manchester United as deadline day approached.

Eddie Howe was open to adding more players to his squad despite bringing in five new signings in January.

Van de Beek has admirers at Newcastle and the club tried to take him to St. James’ Park last month.

But it is unclear whether Manchester United were keen to let him join them given the way they blocked Jesse Lingard from moving to Newcastle.

Van de Beek will hope to rekindle his career in England at Everton and return to Manchester United in the summer with his reputation enhanced.