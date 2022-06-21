Inter are considering proposing a friendly to Chelsea where the Blues keep all the receipts as part of their pursuit of Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku wants to return to Inter following a season that turned into a disappointment both for him and the Blues faithful after his big money move.

Chelsea are ready to loan him out to the Italian giants but only on their terms and are demanding a €10m loan fee.

Inter’s current offer stands at €7m plus add-ons but the Serie A club are considering a way to get around the financial difference.

The Milan club are contemplating a proposal to Chelsea for a friendly game where all the receipts go to the Blues, according to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset.

There is expected to be contact between the clubs shortly and there is potential that the friendly proposal can be put forward in the meeting.

The Blues and Inter have met in friendlies previously, the latest being before the 2018/19 season, but the potential one now would be under different circumstances as the Blues would walk away with the receipts.

In the 2020/21 season Lukaku played an integral part in helping Inter in winning the title and ahead of the next campaign, the Serie A club want him back to help them regain it.