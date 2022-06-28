A key meeting will be held at the end of this week as Tottenham Hotspur look to convince Clement Lenglet to move to north London.

Antonio Conte is keen on a left-footed central defender and has been pondering different options with the 27-year-old Barcelona man being one amongst them.

Tottenham have been making moves to take Lenglet to the Premier League, with Barcelona looking to get him off the books.

The Lilywhites want the Frenchman to quickly make up his mind with a 48-hour deadline being set in front of him, with Lenglet claimed to be unsure on the move.

Now, according to Spanish outlet Relevo, a key meeting relating to the deal will be held at the end of this week.

Though Lenglet is yet to give a go-ahead to the move, he is claimed to be increasingly open to the possibility of moving to Tottenham.

Barcelona want to make room on the books and Lenglet is a player they are happy to let leave.

He joined the Catalans from fellow La Liga side Sevilla in 2017 and has now made over 150 appearances for the club.