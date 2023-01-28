Illan Meslier has insisted that he does not necessarily need to leave Leeds United to achieve his career ambitions if the team continue to develop.

Meslier was just 19 when he became the Leeds number 1 towards the end of the 2019/20 season when they achieved promotion to the Premier League from the Championship

He has been the undisputed first choice at Leeds since then and is one of the youngest number ones in the Premier League.

There are suggestions that some of the big teams in England are already looking at him as a potential long-term goalkeeping target and many feel Leeds could find it hard to keep hold of the Frenchman.

However, Meslier stressed that leaving Leeds is not the only way to achieve his ambitions, as he believes he could do the same at Elland Road if the team continue to develop in the coming years.

Asked if he needs to leave to achieve his career goals, he told French sports daily L’Equipe: “No.

“It can potentially go through an even greater development of our team.”

Meslier admitted that he would have liked to keep more clean sheets but stressed that players need to respect he way Leeds play and that means more work between the sticks for him.

“Well, a clean sheet is hard.

“I would like to say to myself, ‘I am going to keep a clean sheet and have two shots on target including a strike from 35 meters into my gloves’.

“But we have a style of play to respect and we must accept it.”