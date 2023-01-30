Bristol City are closing in on signing Anis Mehmeti from League One side Wycombe Wanderers, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Robins are trying to add to their squad ahead of the transfer window shutting and Nigel Pearson wants midfielder Mehmeti bringing to Ashton Gate.

The Albania Under-21 international is on the books at Adams Park, where he plies his trade for Wycombe.

A move to Bristol City has taken a big step forward, with the Championship club now having an agreement on a deal with Wycombe.

Bristol City are now moving to push the deal over the line and Mehmeti will undergo his medical with the club on deadline day.

All being well, the 22-year-old will then be put at the disposal of Pearson.

The attack minded midfielder has made 27 appearances in League One for Wycombe so far this season, scoring an impressive nine times and providing three assists.

Mehmeti was on target in Wycombe’s last League One outing, where he hit the back of the net in a 2-0 win over Oxford United.