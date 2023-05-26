KRC Genk technical director Dimitri De Conde has attracted the interest of Leeds United, Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur, it has been claimed in Belgium.

Leeds parted ways with Victor Orta recently and are working behind the scenes to bring in a new director of football in the coming months.

Southampton are also looking at bringing in a new sporting director following their relegation to the Championship.

Tottenham are carrying out the search for a new director of football and a new manager simultaneously and are aware of the importance of bringing in Fabio Paratici’s replacement soon.

And according to Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad, the three English clubs have their eyes on Genk’s De Conde.

The 48-year-old Belgian is rated highly and his work at Genk has not gone unnoticed by clubs in England.

He has sold players worth €300m and is known for being a shrewd operator in the transfer market.

Tottenham may well have an advantage over Leeds in the hunt if they Whites are relegated.

Southampton have already gone down and may not be able to offer De Conde big funds to work with.