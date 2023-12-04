Barcelona are watching closely amid Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United’s interest in Jean-Clair Todibo as it could net them much needed funds.

Todibo is on the books at French Ligue 1 side Nice and may move on in the January transfer window as he has interest from the Premier League.

Tottenham hold an interest in him as they eye bringing in a centre-back in January, while a move to Manchester United is also a possibility.

And, according to Catalan daily Sport, Barcelona are watching the situation very closely as they are aware of the Premier League links.

As part of the deal that took Todibo from Barcelona to Nice, the Catalan giants inserted a 20 per cent sell-on clause.

With cash tight at Barcelona, a chunk of money flowing in from Todibo being sold by Nice could be the difference between being able to recruit in January and not being able to.

Todibo is a key man at Nice and has so far made 12 appearances in Ligue 1 for this club this term.

Nice are reluctant to sell a player who they have locked down on a contract running through until the summer of 2027, but big money from the Premier League could be too difficult to refuse.

Whether Tottenham or Manchester United will send over a big offer in next month’s transfer window remains to be seen.

But if they do, then a good portion of any fee will go straight to Barcelona.

Todibo made just five senior team appearances for Barcelona during his time in Spain, but could make the club millions next month.