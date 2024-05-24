Ipswich Town majority shareholder Ed Schwartz is hoping to convince Chelsea and Manchester United target Kieran McKenna to stay with a lucrative offer of a new contract, according to Sky Sports News.

Chelsea and Brighton have held talks with his representatives about their managerial vacancies but Manchester United could be in the driving seat as McKenna is said to favour them.

The Red Devils have also met his agents and are reportedly prepared to sack Erik ten Hag following the FA Cup final on Saturday regardless of the result.

Ipswich are still pushing to keep hold of a manager who got them from League One to the Premier League via back-to-back automatic promotions.

Schwartz, the majority shareholder at Portman Road, has arrived in the UK for talks with McKenna.

He, alongside Ipswich CEO Mark Ashton, will meet the manager and offer him a new and improved contract.

The club are hoping that fresh lucrative terms could convince McKenna to stay at Portman Road.

However, he has reportedly made up his mind about moving on from Ipswich this summer.