Manchester United and Chelsea managerial target Kieran McKenna believes it is time to move on from Ipswich Town this summer, according to the BBC.

McKenna is in demand after masterminding back-to-back automatic promotions from League One to the Premier League for Ipswich.

Manchester United and Brighton have already spoken to him about their managerial role and he is also on Chelsea’s radar after Mauricio Pochettino left the club on Tuesday evening.

Ipswich are set to offer the 38-year-old a new deal but it has been claimed that it is likely to be rejected.

It has been claimed that McKenna believes that the time is right for him to move on from Portman Road this summer.

McKenna and his assistant, Martyn Pert, feel it is the right time to leave Ipswich on a high.

Chelsea are said to be in a pole position to sign him if they decide to offer him the manager’s role at Stamford Bridge.

Any club would have to pay compensation to take McKenna and Pert away from the newly-promoted Premier League side.